Your Lunchtime News Feed

16 killed in Cairo restaurant firebomb attack
16 people are reported dead after firebombs were thrown into a busy restaurant. Media reports say three masked men threw the devices into the venue located in the Agouza area before fleeing. Read more.
Labour takes Oldham in first by-election under Corbyn
Labour candidate Jim McMahon has defeated a UKIP challenge with a massive majority win in Oldham West and Royton in Greater Manchester. It’s the first parliamentary by-election since Jeremy Corbyn became leader and the victory was won by more than 10,000 votes. UKIP leader Nigel Farage has claimed that the win was “bent” alleging that people were turning up with "bundles of postal votes" and said he had seen some boxes with 99% of votes going to Labour. Read more.
Sweden seeking to close Danish traffic bridge
The Swedish government is preparing a proposal to close the Öresund road bridge between Copenhagen and Malmö under emergency legislation to quell record arrivals of refugees. The country is struggling to cope with an influx of asylum seekers but the bridge is extensively used by commuters as well as by freight traffic. About 20,000 motor vehicles cross it daily. Read more.
Alber Elbaz’s Lanvin dismissal could cost the company £28 million
Last month Israeli designer Alber Elbaz announced his surprise departure from Lanvin, where he’d been creative director for the past 14 years. It was later revealed that Elbaz was pushed out by the company principals for “aggression towards the company’s management”. Lanvin has now launched legal proceedings in French courts to prevent staff from discussing the exit. It’s said that Elbaz’s severance package could come to a figure between £14,000,000-£28,000,000. Read more.
UK house prices are set to rise
Halifax, the country’s biggest mortgage lender has forecast that house prices will increase by between 4% and 6% in 2016 as increasing affordability problems and the prospects of an interest rate rise are slowing down the property market. Demand has now outstripped supply and the number of homes coming on to the market are at a record low. Read more.
HBO dropped a new Game of Thrones trailer, featuring Jon Snow.
There's only one question on every Game of Thrones fan's mind: Will Jon Snow live or die? In a new 40-second clip that's equal parts ominous and cryptic, we hear the new voice of the Three-Eyed Raven, played by Max von Sydow. He narrates the trailer, which focuses mainly on the beloved and possibly deceased Northerner. We also hear the voice of Bran Stark, who says, "They have no idea what's going to happen."
