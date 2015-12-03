Your Lunchtime News Feed

UK launches first Syria strikes just hours after vote
The Ministry Of Defence has announced that RAF Tornados have already returned after the first air strikes against ISIS-controlled oil fields in eastern Syria. The attacks began just over an hour after a House of Commons vote approved the extension of British bombing against IS from Iraq into Syria. The ballot was won by the government 397-223. Read more.
Oscar Pistorius charged with murder
Olympic athlete Oscar Pistorius, who was originally charged with ‘culpable homicide’, has now been found guilty of murder after a South African appeals court overturned the earlier verdict. Pistorius killed his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in February 2013 after shooting her four times through a locked bathroom door. He is currently living under house arrest after serving one year of his original five-year sentence in jail. Pistorius will have to return to court to be re-sentenced for murder. Read more.
San Bernadino shooting: Couple shot dead by police after 14 are killed in California
A couple who conducted a mass shooting killing 14 people and leaving 17 wounded have been killed in a police gun battle following a car chase through the city. The husband and wife, who have been identified as Syed Farook and Tashfeen Malik, shot the victims at the Inland Regional Center. It is the deadliest shooting on US soil since the Sandy Hook school massacre in 2012. Read more.
London man arrested after pushing a commuter under a train
Police are treating an incident whereby a man was allegedly pushed under at train at Kentish Town station as attempted murder. Horrified onlookers took to social media to express their shock after the occurrence at 11.45 am on Wednesday. A 29-year-old man has handed himself in. The victim is recovering in hospital. Read more.
FIFA corruption scandal sees more arrests in Switzerland
Swiss police have arrested a further two FIFA officials who are suspected of taking millions in bribes. The arrests are part of an operation by the U.S. Department of Justice who are preparing to announce a new round of charges against multiple executives. Despite FIFA’s promises of reform, the football's world governing body remains under intense scrutiny and a litany of arrests are expected. Read more.
Girls season 5 trailer released
The fifth, and quite likely penultimate, series of Girls is due on screens next February so here is the first full-length trailer of Lena Dunham's comedy hinting at new romances, a wedding, and a move abroad for one of the girls.
