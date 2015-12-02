Your Lunchtime News Feed

Syria air strikes debate unfolds live ahead of crunch vote
The debate, which began at 11.30am this morning will see 15 MPs speak over the course of the ten hour debate on Syria and ISIS. Cameron who accused Corbyn and anyone voting against air strikes of being 'terrorist sympathisers' has refused to apologise four times. Bashar al-Assad himself says coalition air strikes "have made Isis stronger". Read More.
The British Fashion Council announce NEWGEN winners
The BFC has today announced the eight designers who have been awarded NEWGEN support, sponsored by TOPSHOP, to showcase their AW16 collections at London Fashion Week which kicks off on the 19th of February 2016. The stellar line-up includes Ashley Williams, Claire Barrow, Danielle Romeril, Faustine Steinmetz, Marta Jakubowski, Molly Goddard, Ryan Lo and Sadie Williams. Read more.
The British Fashion Council announce NEWGEN winners
Mark Zuckerberg will give away 99% of shares to charity
Facebook's CEO, and his wife, Priscilla Chan have announced via a letter to their newborn daughter Max, that they will be donating their fortune to good causes. They will establish the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative because they want to make the world a better place for Max to grow up in. The donation amounts to $45bn (£30bn) at Facebook's current value, however the shares will not be donated to charity immediately, but over the course of the couple's lives. Read more.
Four men suspected of terrorist involvement are arrested in Luton
Four men, all in their thirties, have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism. The men are now in custody at a London police station and seven addresses and several vehicles are being searched in Luton. Police have stated that the arrests are not connected to last month's attacks in Paris. Read more.
Helen Mirren swears during acceptance speech
Helen Mirren, star of The Queen dropped an expletive at an awards ceremony in NYC last night. The 70-year-old actress told the audience she was worried her role as HRH might prevent her husband from “f******” her again. When the film was first screened in Venice, she told the audience she leaned over and asked her husband "Darling, do you think you’ll ever f*** me again?”. She added: “Between you and me, he has.” Read more.
