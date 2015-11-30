Britain win the Davis Cup
Andy Murray has spoken out about securing Britain’s first Davis Cup win for 79 years, saying “I've been pretty upset having lost matches before but I'd say that's probably the most emotional I've been after a win.” The British tennis number one beat Belgium's David Goffin in straight sets to give them an unassailable 3-1 lead in Ghent. Read more.
BBC Sound of 2016 longlist revealed
After Jack Garratt was awarded the Brits Critics' Choice last week, he now appears on the longlist for the BBC’s Sound of 2016 poll. The list, compiled by a panel of 144 DJs, critics and writers highlights 15 rising acts for the coming year and also picked out Alessia Cara, Frances, Ratboy and Section Boyz. This year’s winner was Years and Years. Read more.
Mobile dating apps are causing an AIDS epidemic in China
United Nations have reported an increase in the number of HIV diagnoses among young gay men in the Asia-Pacific region. A two-year study has found that the rising popularity of dating apps such as Grindr are one of the main reasons for this. Read more.
World leaders meet at the Paris climate change conference today
More than 130 world leaders will attend the first day of the talks, which are aimed at helping to reduce global emissions of greenhouse gasses. David Cameron says he wants to find a “global solution to a global problem”, and will reference the UK’s Climate Change Act as a leading example for how other nations can implement change. Read more.
Damages for sexting awarded in landmark case
A girl who was encouraged to text sexually explicit photographs of herself to a teacher has been awarded damages meaning that anyone manipulated into sending or receiving sexually-explicit messages and images, and who suffers psychological harm as a result, can now bring a claim for compensation. Read more.
