France holds national memorial service
France has held a national memorial service for the 130 victims of the Paris attacks. 1,000 people attended the service in central Paris today, including President Francois Hollande, survivors of the attacks and victims' families. A minute's silence was held and the names of all the victims read out. President Hollande declared France would "do all it can to destroy this army of fanatics". Read more.
Baby orangutan rescued
A baby orangutan left to die in a cardboard box in the sun in Borneo is showing strong signs of recovery two months are being rescued by a British charity. Gito was taken to the International Animal Rescue clinic by motorbike and he is now said to look “beyond recognition” prompting well-wishers all over the world to share cheering pictures of the monkey. Read more.
Jeremy Corbyn faces threat of shadow cabinet resignations
The Labour leader’s shadow cabinet are threatening to resign over his opposition to UK air strikes in Syria. Half of the shadow cabinet back the air strikes and an unnamed member has gone so far as to warn Corbyn that there will be resignations if he forces them to back his position. Meanwhile MP Fiona Mactaggart has publicly called for Corbyn’s resignation saying his position has become “unsustainable”. Read more.
Black Friday off to a slow start
It might have started as an American tradition to shift stock over the Thanksgiving break but the UK now fully embraces Black Friday. However, retailers are reporting that they are seeing smaller crowds than last year. Doors were opened early and sales put on overnight but it looks unlikely that sales will surpass the £1.07bn that forecasters have predicted. Read more.
Jack Garratt wins Brits Critics' Choice
Following in the footsteps of Adele, Sam Smith and this year’s winner, James Bay, the Brits Critics' Choice has been awarded to multi-instrumentalist Jack Garratt. The 24-year-old from Buckinghamshire said it was a “a definite surprise. [I'm] humbled to have been nominated, let alone won it.”
France has held a national memorial service for the 130 victims of the Paris attacks. 1,000 people attended the service in central Paris today, including President Francois Hollande, survivors of the attacks and victims' families. A minute's silence was held and the names of all the victims read out. President Hollande declared France would "do all it can to destroy this army of fanatics". Read more.
Baby orangutan rescued
A baby orangutan left to die in a cardboard box in the sun in Borneo is showing strong signs of recovery two months are being rescued by a British charity. Gito was taken to the International Animal Rescue clinic by motorbike and he is now said to look “beyond recognition” prompting well-wishers all over the world to share cheering pictures of the monkey. Read more.
Jeremy Corbyn faces threat of shadow cabinet resignations
The Labour leader’s shadow cabinet are threatening to resign over his opposition to UK air strikes in Syria. Half of the shadow cabinet back the air strikes and an unnamed member has gone so far as to warn Corbyn that there will be resignations if he forces them to back his position. Meanwhile MP Fiona Mactaggart has publicly called for Corbyn’s resignation saying his position has become “unsustainable”. Read more.
Black Friday off to a slow start
It might have started as an American tradition to shift stock over the Thanksgiving break but the UK now fully embraces Black Friday. However, retailers are reporting that they are seeing smaller crowds than last year. Doors were opened early and sales put on overnight but it looks unlikely that sales will surpass the £1.07bn that forecasters have predicted. Read more.
Jack Garratt wins Brits Critics' Choice
Following in the footsteps of Adele, Sam Smith and this year’s winner, James Bay, the Brits Critics' Choice has been awarded to multi-instrumentalist Jack Garratt. The 24-year-old from Buckinghamshire said it was a “a definite surprise. [I'm] humbled to have been nominated, let alone won it.”
Advertisement