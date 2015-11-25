Babies being delivered at the weekend have higher risk of death
A study of more than 1.3 million births reported there were 7.1 deaths per 1000 babies delivered at the weekend in England, which is seven per cent higher than on weekdays. The Imperial College London Team, who carried out the research, said that Tuesday had the lowest death rate. If every day shared Tuesday's rate there would be 770 fewer deaths a year. Read more.
Ryan Gosling in talks to play the first man on the moon
Most of the country already thinks he is out of this world and now Ryan Gosling is being lined up to play astronaut Neil Armstrong. First Man is still in development but Gosling is said to be interested in the film, to be directed by Whiplash’s Damien Chazelle. The pair are currently working together on La La Land, which stars Gosling as a jazz pianist. Read more.
British universities are the now the most expensive in world
UK public universities have overtaken their US equivalents when it comes to the cost of tuition fees, averaging at £54,000 per student for your typical three year undergraduate degree. That means the UK has surpassed Korea, Japan and Chile in cost too. What's most worrying, however, is the fact that this doesn't even take into account the government's new policy that unis can raise their fees further if the "teaching is strong". Who wants to go to university anyway? Read more.
Teenage Islamic State group member from Vienna reportedly dead
An Austrian news source claims that Samra Kesinovic – the 17-year-old girl who made headlines last year for running away from her home in Vienna to join ISIS in Syria – has been killed by the Muslim extremist group. The report suggests that Ms Kesinovic was killed while trying to flee the group in Raqqa, but the Austrian authorities have yet to confirm or deny. Read more.
George Osborne pledges money to build new homes in the UK
The Chancellor's Autumn Statement and Spending Review is to prioritise the building of new, "affordable houses" in the UK, with a planned £7bn injection to confront the housing crisis, according to the BBC. The announcement comes amidst drastic cuts to welfare and Whitehall budgets, however. It also remains to be seen just how "affordable" this new housing will be. Read more.
Five Black Lives Matter activists were shot by a group of white men at a Minneapolis sit-in
Five Minneapolis activists were wounded when “a group of white supremacists” opened fire on a peaceful demonstration protesting the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Jamar Clark by a city police officer. Black Lives Matter organisers say three white men in ski masks attempted to disrupt the vigil at Minneapolis’ 4th Precinct multiple times with taunts and a counter-protest, before shooting into the gathered crowds. Read More.
Adele is basically breaking every record going
The singer is set to make chart history with her third album 25. She has already broken *NSYNC’s US record for most album sales in one week by shifting more than their 2000 album No Strings Attached (and she still has three days to go.) Meanwhile, in the UK, it remains to be seen whether she can take down the current week one record holders: Oasis’s 696,000-selling Be Here Now. Read more.
