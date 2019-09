A study of more than 1.3 million births reported there were 7.1 deaths per 1000 babies delivered at the weekend in England, which is seven per cent higher than on weekdays. The Imperial College London Team, who carried out the research, said that Tuesday had the lowest death rate. If every day shared Tuesday's rate there would be 770 fewer deaths a year. Read more Most of the country already thinks he is out of this world and now Ryan Gosling is being lined up to play astronaut Neil Armstrong. First Man is still in development but Gosling is said to be interested in the film, to be directed by Whiplash’s Damien Chazelle. The pair are currently working together on La La Land, which stars Gosling as a jazz pianist. Read more UK public universities have overtaken their US equivalents when it comes to the cost of tuition fees, averaging at £54,000 per student for your typical three year undergraduate degree. That means the UK has surpassed Korea, Japan and Chile in cost too. What's most worrying, however, is the fact that this doesn't even take into account the government's new policy that unis can raise their fees further if the "teaching is strong". Who wants to go to university anyway? Read more