A Russian plane has been shot down near Turkey
Presidential sources in Turkey have announced that they shot down a Russian fighter plane this morning. The two countries are now in dispute, with Russia claiming that it can prove the plane remained in Syrian airspace, while Turkey claim that it was violating Ankara territory. The plane crashed in a region called Turkmen Mountain in Northern Syria, where Turkmen forces backed by Turkey have been in ongoing conflict with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s Russian-supported regime. Read more.
The Brits Critics' Choice nominees have been announced
Newcomers Jack Garratt, Izzy Bizu and Frances have been nominated for the Brits Critics' Choice Award, with the winner to be announced this Friday, the 27th November. The prize often anticipates the biggest new artist of the year ahead; Adele won it in 2008 off the back of her debut album 19, and James Bay won the prize for 2015, before his album Chaos and the Calm topped the UK album charts in March. Our money’s on soul singer Bizu for this year’s prize – her new single “White Tiger” will stay in your head for days. Read more.
A discarded “Suicide belt” has been discovered in Paris
Following the November 13th attacks that killed 130 people in the French capital, Parisian police have discovered a “suicide bomb belt" in a dumpster, according to the BBC. Meanwhile, Brussels authorities have placed the city on high alert following the tragedy earlier this month, and the US have issued a worldwide travel alert. Read more.
Eagles of Death Metal’s lead singer revealed that a fan survived the Bataclan attack by hiding under a leather jacket.
In a soon-to-be released exclusive interview with Vice, Jesse Hughes and Joshua Homme of Eagles of Death Metal finally discuss the horrific attack that interrupted their show at Paris’ Bataclan and resulted in the death of 89 people. Hughes revealed that the violence spread to the group’s dressing room, with the gunmen killing everyone who hid there except for a kid, who found refuge under Hughes’ leather jacket. Read more.
Jourdan Dunn wins at the British Fashion Awards
The London-born model swept up the prestigious title of Model of the Year at last night's ceremony, while J.W. Anderson was awarded the prize for best Menswear and Womenswear Designer. For more on the event, check out Daisy Lowe’s exclusive Refinery29 picture diary. Read more.
George Osborne to inject £3.8bn into the NHS
In a bid to stave off what the Guardian are calling an NHS “winter crisis” of short-staff, chancellor George Osborne has claimed that he will inject a hefty sum into supporting the NHS through 2016. Don’t get too excited however, the announcement comes ahead of Osborne’s speech on Wednesday, which is expected to bring with it cuts to other parts of the health sector. Read more.
