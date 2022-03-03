When I found out that Scarlett Johansson was launching a skincare brand called The Outset, I was skeptical. You might've been, too. Another celebrity — this time, an award-winning actress — designing beauty products when candidly, the space is already pretty saturated.
However, the story of Johansson and the Outset is less about her, actually, and more about the products. There are just five, they're simple — in packaging and premise — and have been in development for three years. They seem lovely, but Johansson doesn't want to push them on you. Instead, today, she walks us through a day in her life — simply sharing where The Outset fits in.
What does your morning routine look like first thing when you wake up? I wake up and check my phone right away — wish I didn't. Then I drink glass of water, brush my teeth, wash my face with The Outset Gentle Micellar Cleanser, apply our Firming Vegan Collagen Prep Serum and Daily Moisturizer, and then I go wake up my daughter for school.
What time is it? 6:45
Do you shower in the AM? Late morning
What do you use in the shower? I recently rediscovered Biolage for my hair — it's just as good as it was in high school — and I use Molton Brown Coastal Cypress & Sea Fennel Body Wash.
What do you put on your face, skincare products and makeup? I have been using The Outset skin care for three years now and I’m addicted to our three-step daily regimen. For makeup, I use Givenchy Concealer Pen, a MAC brow gel and pencil, Pat McGrath mascara, and a Laura Mercier blush and lip balm.
What are you eating for lunch? I work out and then eat lunch, and I keep it simple, like an egg wrap or turkey sandwich.
Do you take any supplements? I just started because I noticed that overall I was depleted, likely as a result of breastfeeding, so I now take vitamins C and D, calcium, magnesium, B-complex, and omega-3s.
What beauty products do you keep in your car or in your purse while on the go? Samples of The Outset Daily Moisturizer and Prep Serum, Purel, hand cream, and lip balm. Anything to put moisture back in my skin, because I am in New York and is it so dry here right now.
What does your nighttime skin routine look like? I wash my face with The Outset Micellar Cleanser and then apply our Niacinamide Night Cream. That's it. Simple.
How do you take off your makeup? I wash my face every night. It was something my mother instilled in me. I use our Gentle Micellar Antioxidant Cleanser.
Do you use any treatments, like a face mask or tool? I really don’t. I have spent so much time in the makeup chair and having people touch my face that I prefer to just let it be.
What helps you wind down for the night? Wordle.
