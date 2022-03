Anna Delvey’s Experiences in ICE Detention are Normal—That’s the Problem

According to a BuzzFeed News analysis of a federal database of deportation cases in America, an overwhelming majority of immigrants facing deportation on noncriminal grounds who are placed in detention centres are Latinx. Mexicans face the harshest treatment, followed by migrants from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador. Even more, while Black immigrants make up only 5.4% of the unauthorised population in the U.S., more than one out of every five people facing deportation on criminal grounds is Black. “ICE racially profiles and separates people from their loved ones and community every day based on what they look like, the language they speak, where they work, and more,” Silky Shah, the Executive Director of Detention Watch Network, tells Refinery29 Somos. And the problem is getting worse. Since U.S. President Joe Biden has taken office, ICE detention has increased by 50% , benefiting private prison corporations, which charge the federal government enormous sums to keep people incarcerated, and harming communities. As someone who works in the field of immigration justice, I’ve witnessed up close all the ways ICE dehumanises and harms these communities with tactics like long-term detention, and I have worked with many brave people who have spoken out about their experiences in an effort to abolish ICE.