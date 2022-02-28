Anna Delvey’s Experiences in ICE Detention are Normal—That’s the Problem

For those who regard prison sentences punitively, as a “debt” that someone who has committed a crime owes to society (and not, say, a tool used to extract free labor from Black and brown bodies), then someone who has just left prison has already “paid” that debt. As such, re-imprisonment in an ICE detention centre constitutes double-punishment for a single crime—and immigrants of colour, who encounter systemic racism and xenophobia, are most likely to find themselves in this scenario. Black and Latinx immigrants, who often live in over-policed neighbourhoods, have an above-average number of interactions with police and, consequently, criminal convictions; this alone can be grounds for deportation, regardless of their legal status (like being a permanent resident).