I Was Detained In The UK For 8 Months & It Made Me Suicidal

Getting to Yarl's Wood was like reliving my history in Africa – being locked up, being restricted and having my life planned for me. It triggered so many things. It got to a point where I was really sick and I started talking to myself. I gave up on life and started to see myself as damaged goods. My lowest moment was the first time I tried to take my own life. I'd started hearing voices and went to the office and I said to one of the staff, 'I think something is wrong with me, because I keep thinking about killing myself'. They laughed about it and didn't pay attention. After my first suicide attempt was when people started paying attention. I was referred to counselling to talk about my stress and anxiety. Even now it's really difficult and hard for me to even explain how I was feeling then.