María Isabel Finds Her Strength in Soft Bilingual R&B

You can’t miss Isabel’s New York Dominican roots in her music. She merges her sound, influenced by Sade, Selena Quintanilla, Alicia Keys, Lauryn Hill, and Amy Winehouse, with the soundscapes of her neighbourhood — language specifically. She seamlessly switches up from English to Spanish in her music. “No soy para ti. / You’re no good for me,” she softly sings in her fan favourite “No Soy Para Ti.” It’s imperative that her Spanglish is genuine; many of her family members don’t speak English and are only able to sing along to her songs during the Spanish-language parts. “Some things just sound better in one [language] than the other, and some things are really hard to translate. I think there’s that aspect and accessibility, too. It’s the way I grew up in New York; it just makes it more inclusive,” says Isabel, who calls herself the Latina Carrie Bradshaw because her kitchen, with more clothes than food, resembles that of the fictional New York writer.

