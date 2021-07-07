Although this is Calloway’s first foray into the wellness sphere, she’s adamant that she’s a pro. “Basically, I’ve become obsessed with anti-aging oils, and I’ve combined them all into the perfect mixture. And I put it on my face after all my other products,” she says. She also adds that she uses “Snake Oil” on her body, too, and would like to sell “body-size” bottles for $210 (approximately £151.88) each. “If you’ve ever hooked up with me, there is a 100 percent chance you’ve been, like, ‘Oh my god, your skin is so soft,’ because one hundred percent of the people who have ever touched my body have said those words to me.”