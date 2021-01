I’m A Goop Editor & This Is What My Skincare Routine Looks Like In A Week

11 a.m.: I’m leading a beauty master class today over Zoom, so I put on a little makeup. If this were an in-person event, I’d probably forego foundation, but Zoom is weird, and people are zeroed in on your every pore. We work with makeup artist Gucci Westman a lot, and she came out with a clean makeup line that is just the most deluxe. It feels like nothing on, makes your skin look like healthy-looking skin, and it’s made with nourishing botanicals, so you get a benefit, too. Her foundation comes in a stick, so if you have zero makeup skills like me, it’s super easy to spot treat your spots (spot-treating discolouration and blemishes with foundation looks so much more natural than covering your entire face in foundation). I dab my lips and cheeks with the blackberry tint from Balmyard Beauty — it’s this coconut-oil based balm that leaves a subtle, sexy hint of colour, and it’s so pretty on every part of the face. I’m obsessed with the Black Roses shade. It looks super dark in the pot, but it’s actually sheer and somehow impossibly flattering on absolutely every skin tone. I smooth it over my lids and onto the tip of my nose sometimes too, just to add a little warmth.