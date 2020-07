How I Finally Switched To Natural Deodorant

I was impressed by how well the deodorant performed during a cardio session, so much so that I decided to put it to the ultimate test: a beach vacation. I was departing on my safely social-distanced getaway at the exact transitional moment when my sweat glands, which had previously been staunched by aluminium salts, opened the floodgates before they reached natural equilibrium. I'd only been using the deodorant for three days, but I already loved the refreshing feel of the cooling rollerball coated with ingredients like aloe vera and hyaluronic acid. (I'm also a fan of the approachable packaging that allows me to throw the tube in any bag, because you know I had it in my beach tote the entire time, just in case.)