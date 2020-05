Missouri Hair Salon Exposed 140 People To Coronavirus After Reopening

Despite posted guidelines by the Missouri Board of Cosmetology stating that services should not be offered to or given to anyone who is sick or exhibiting signs of illness, both employees were symptomatic when they returned to work. "The 84 clients potentially directly exposed will be notified by the Health Department and be offered testing, as will seven coworkers," the Health Department said in the statement, adding that the two employees were wearing face coverings. As of Friday, one exposed person who underwent screening tested positive for the virus.