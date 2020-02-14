People Are Shaving Off Their Brows For The "Fox Eye" Challenge

Fresh off the Dolly Parton and Broomstick challenges comes the latest viral sensation to sweep social media: the Fox Eye Challenge. Believe it or not, TikTok users are shaving off the outside half of their eyebrows to create the illusion of "fox-like" eyes shared by models Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid.
Scroll through a few of the videos, and you'll start to see a pattern. First, there's the obvious shock factor when the user takes a razor to his or her brows and clears off everything from the arch to the tail. Then, after a few funny poses with their half-brows, they begin penciling in a new straighter brow shape from their arches up toward their temples.
Sounds crazy, right? But on TikTok, #FoxEye videos have racked up nearly four million views — and have pretty mixed reactions. While some people are pleasantly surprised with their brow transformations, others aren't so happy with the results.
Some have found a less-drastic way to participate in the trend by using glue or concealer — rather than a razor — to cover their arches. If you want to try that, Benefit Cosmetics Global Brow Expert, Jared Bailey, suggests patting high-coverage concealer over the outside hairs before setting them with matte highlighter or powder. Then simply shade in your straighter shape using a powder or pencil. "Using a matte highlighter rather than shimmer will make the brow appear even more realistic and keep the overall look clean" he says.
However, if you've decided you really want to go for the change — and the daily commitment of drawing your brows on — celebrity brow stylist Joey Healy cautions against using a 5-blade or straight razor, as seen in some videos. "Straight blades can be far too dangerous," he warns, suggesting a serrated facial razor instead. "With serrated, there's less of a chance of cutting the skin." He also warns against lubricating agents like shaving cream, which disguises the brow and puts you at risk of taking off more than you desire. "The brow hair is not particularly course, so light strokes on clean, dry skin are best," he adds.
Of course, even with these precautions, we don't necessarily recommend it. Take it from the experience of a '90s kid who cringes at her over-plucked skinny brows: This might come back to haunt you — unlike that broom standing up in your kitchen.
