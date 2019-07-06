These Feminist Pioneers Are Finally Getting Their Degrees

View this post on Instagram

Can you believe it? Episode 8 has arrived! . This fortnight we ask: which British University was the first to allow women to study medecine? And have you ever heard about that time America invaded Britain? All this and more! . Turn on. Tune in. Learn about British history 🤓 1. Plaque commemorating the Surgeons' Hall riot of 1870 2. Sophia Jex Blake, ringleader of the Edinburgh Seven 3. Elizabeth Garrett Anderson, Britain's first Doctor-who-was-also-a-woman 4. The Edinburgh Seven themselves - looking a bit blurry 5. The Notorious JPJ 6. John Paul Jones in the midst of battle 7. The famous Whitehaven gun destroying incident 8. JPJ's final resting place (bit much?)