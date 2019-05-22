"I Appreciate Being Alive So Much More": A Manchester Attack Survivor Reflects, Two Years On

I’ve always noticed a lot of community spirit in Manchester but it's been heightened since that day. I was there a few weeks ago to watch Catfish and the Bottlemen at the same arena. I still think about it every single day. My mum will back this up – every day we think about what happened and how lucky we are, and the people who weren’t as lucky. There are signs up saying, 'We love Manchester'. You feel like you’re a part of something even if you’re not from Manchester. Saying that, going back was scary and standing in the foyer, even though it’s been done up, it still feels like something has happened there. There was a sense that everyone was very vigilant, but every time I’m there, the positives really outweigh the negatives.