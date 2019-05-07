We thought we'd seen Ciara reach peak slay on Met Gala night when she danced around the red carpet rocking two super-sized Afro puffs — but we were wrong. It turns out, her slicked-down puffs were just a warm up. Her second style was larger than life — literally.
Ciara appeared on the red carpet for a second time in a green cutout number, but it was her hair that stole the show. The Level Up singer made her rounds with a huge, picked Afro that cascaded all the way down her back. Ciara's longtime hairstylist Cesar Ramirez used Unite Haircare to create the massive style on the star. While en route to the event, the singer shared on her Instagram story that she had to sit leaning forward because of the size of her hair. "Guys, I have to ride leaning forward because my hair is so massive," she says.
Now, Ciara, we have some questions: How many packs of hair was needed for this 'fro? How long did it take to install? And most important of all, how much does it weigh? Until we get answers, we'll be basking in this epic #BlackGirlMagic moment.
