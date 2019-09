Ciara appeared on the red carpet for a second time in a green cutout number, but it was her hair that stole the show. The Level Up singer made her rounds with a huge, picked Afro that cascaded all the way down her back. Ciara's longtime hairstylist Cesar Ramirez used Unite Haircare to create the massive style on the star. While en route to the event, the singer shared on her Instagram story that she had to sit leaning forward because of the size of her hair. "Guys, I have to ride leaning forward because my hair is so massive," she says.