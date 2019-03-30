Why This Woman Is Sending A Feminist Book To Every MP

If the last few weeks of anxiety-inducing Brexit mayhem has taught us anything, it's that every MP definitely still has the power to make a difference.
But of course, it helps if they're equipped with all the knowledge they need to try to push society forward.
It's for this reason that Tracy King, a London-based consultant, writer and producer, has launched a crowdfunding campaign to send all 650 MPs a copy of Invisible Women by award-winning feminist campaigner Caroline Criado-Perez.
According to its blurb, the recently published book "exposes the gender data gap – a gap in our knowledge that is at the root of perpetual, systemic discrimination against women, and that has created a pervasive but invisible bias with a profound effect on women’s lives".
Advertisement
Criado-Perez writes in her book about invisible inequalities caused by what she calls the "male default". For example, women in Britain are 50% more likely to be misdiagnosed following a heart attack because heart failure trials tend to use male participants.
Similarly, because cars are designed around the body of a "reference man", women involved in vehicle collisions are nearly 50% more likely to be seriously injured.
As promised, I'm crowdfunding to send a copy of Invisible Women to every MP. Change in law, policy and regulation comes from the top, help me educate those in power about the gender data gap: https://t.co/RkxqcHXuQF via @gofundme— Tracy King (@tkingdot) March 7, 2019
"In order for change to happen, our elected leaders must be educated about the gender gap," King writes on her GoFund Me page.
"That's why I'm crowdfunding to send a copy of Invisible Women to every Member of Parliament, starting with those who sit on relevant committees and oversee the laws and regulations that affect women. Sure, MPs could buy their own copy of the book, but most won't, and the exposure and pressure this campaign will bring helps to ensure they read it. If women make enough noise, they can't ignore us."
At the time of writing, King has raised £3,638 of her £6,750 goal. Waterstones have generously agreed to sell her copies of Invisible Women for half price, and King says that if she exceeds her target, she'll also send copies to other key decision-makers such as industry leaders. You can find out more about her campaign on the GoFund Me page.
Advertisement