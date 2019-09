An Anti-Vaxxer & A Doctor Argue Their Case On The Vaccine 'Debate'

When they [the government] say "false information" , it leaves me wondering if they have already decided on what's right and wrong. Are they suggesting that it is wrong to not vaccinate children? Who's to say that they are right to promote this? I'm a smart and logical individual who should be able to make that decision for myself, not be told what to believe. It's disturbing knowing that I may be told that the research I did for myself on the pro- and anti-vaccination arguments could be completely dismissed. As long as I choose to do not what the government tells me to do, I could be considered a bad or neglectful parent. The people who post the articles that are against vaccination have every right to share their thoughts and "evidence" via social media, as well as the pro-vaccination activists.