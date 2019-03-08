We celebrate International Women's Day every year on the 8th of March – and every year on the 8th of March, some men think it's clever, helpful or relevant to tweet "when's International Men's Day then?"
It's just not possible to roll your eyes hard enough, is it?
Thankfully, in recent years comedian Richard Herring has been using these reductive tweets to encourage people to donate to Refuge, the charity which helps women and children affected by domestic violence.
"On March 8th (International Women's Day) I search Twitter for people asking 'When's International Men's Day' and tell them that it's November 19th," Herring writes on a fundraising page for the charity.
"It's a Herculean task in the face of ignorance and the inability to Google. Last year people donated £150,000 to Refuge in support of this ridiculous obsession. It'd be great if we could add another £50,000 or more to that total as it makes a huge difference to the brilliant work this charity does."
At the time of writing, people have donated nearly £130,000 to Refuge this year as a result of Herring's right-on Twitter initiative. "Richard's annual effort is not just that of a true feminist but one that genuinely helps people who really need it. And it's funny," writes Alison E on the fundraising page.
And of course, Herring has been fighting the good fight once again on Twitter. Check out a selection of his sharpest, ignorance-pricking tweets below.
November 19th. Stop worrying about the feminazis. There are actual nazis now. Aren’t there. https://t.co/hlfMVmvZBD— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2019
Not always. Come back on Nov 19 https://t.co/v61ErUCMUd— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2019
Come on Barack Obama is not google. Don’t waste his time. November 19th https://t.co/dloig28zTB— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2019
I hope Ellen will tweet you on November 19th to wreck your celebrations https://t.co/sRFZr4kjSK— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2019
Yeah you’ll have to wait but only 8 months. It’s all down to the linear nature of time. https://t.co/ExTUYOXUti— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2019
According to the Office for National Statistics, 1.3 million women in England and Wales aged between 16 and 59 experienced domestic abuse in the year leading up to March 2018.
