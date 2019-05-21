What Women Who Sell Sex Want YOU To Know About Their Profession

How decriminalisation could transform sex workers' daily lives: "I can’t begin to describe what a difference it would make if the law was changed," a sex worker named Yasmin, who has worked in the industry for eight years, told us, adding that being able to work alongside a friend would be transformative. "I’d be able to do that without getting ripped off by a boss. I wouldn't have to think twice about calling the police if something happened because we wouldn’t be worried that by informing the police about where the flat is, that we would get closed down."