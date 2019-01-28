Kate Beckinsale revealed she suffered a ruptured ovarian cyst in a candid Instagram post from hospital on Sunday. "Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry," the British actor wrote in the caption of two pictures posted on her official account. "So thankful to everyone who looked after me #wobbly."
Among the 30,000 followers who left supportive comments for the 45-year-old Underworld star were Rose McGowan, David Spade, Sarah Silverman and Courtney Love. Actor Isla Fisher asked: "Are you okay? Sending you so much love?" while singer Natalie Imbruglia also wished her "a speedy recovery".
But Beckinsale's post also attracted backlash. One commenter wondered why she felt the need to post a selfie from hospital. "It's actually not a selfie," she clarified. "My mum took it. In fact I would not have posted it if we had not noticed someone in a car taking a photo of me leaving the hospital in a wheelchair."
Beckinsale explained further: "I have Instagram largely to have my own honest narrative and not have to always be ambushed by stories that come out that are invented, I'd prefer to say what happened than endure speculation and so I chose to share."
"I agree, it's not a normal impulse," Beckinsale added. "But it's not normal to be photographed in vulnerable situations by people you don't know either. (If you were interested in knowing the provenance of this, which, you probably are not)."
Beckinsale isn't the first celebrity to suffer with a ruptured ovarian cyst in recent years. Lena Dunham and Julianne Hough have both spoken publicly about the painful experience – their cysts were linked to endometriosis, which is often the case.
What is a ruptured ovarian cyst?
An ovarian cyst is a "fluid-filled sac that develops on a woman's ovary," the NHS explains. It can happen when the egg doesn't release as normal during ovulation, and instead grows into a cyst.
"They're very common and don't usually cause any symptoms," often disappearing within a few months without the need for treatment. They usually only cause complications if they split (rupture), are particularly large, or block the blood supply to the ovaries.
A cyst can rupture as a result of "vigorous activity that affects the pelvis, such as vaginal intercourse," says Mayo Clinic. Exercise can also cause them to split.
The symptoms
Not all ruptured ovarian cysts cause symptoms, but when they do, you may experience the following and more:
• Pain in the lower abdomen or pelvic region – usually on the side the ruptured cyst is on – that "can range from a dull, heavy sensation to a sudden, severe and sharp pain," according to the NHS.
• Bleeding.
• Bloating and tummy swelling.
How they're treated
Like Beckinsale, you may need to be hospitalised to be treated if your ruptured ovarian cyst causes heavy bleeding and other severe symptoms. "You may be given IV (intravenous) pain medicines through a needle inserted into your vein," according to the John Hopkins School of Medicine. "You may need to have fluids or blood replaced due to internal bleeding. In rare cases, a ruptured ovarian cyst may need surgery."
