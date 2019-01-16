BrexitShambles: The Reactions That Sum Up The Result Of Last Night's Vote

Theresa May's Brexit deal – the one she's spent the last two years negotiating with the EU, and which will determine the UK's future – was voted down by parliament in an historic defeat last night. At 202 votes from MPs in support and 432 against, it was the biggest defeat for a sitting government in history, and triggered Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to table a no-confidence motion in the government.
(MPs will now spend Wednesday debating this, rather than the nitty-gritty of the Brexit deal itself, before a vote at 7pm tonight.)
There was a lot of anger, despair and confusion among people following along on Twitter as last night's events unfolded. Because truly, there's no clear way out of this mess – as everyone seems to agree. But these were some of the most incisive, wittiest and relatable reactions we saw.
Advertisement
President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, put it best: perhaps the UK should just stay in the EU.
If a deal is impossible, and no one wants no deal, then who will finally have the courage to say what the only positive solution is?— Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) January 15, 2019
Others employed the (arguably now quite tedious) #10yearchallenge meme to predict the direction in which the UK is headed.
Then #BrexitShambles and #BrexitChaos began picking up steam on Twitter, with people highlighting the fact that the country is pretty much screwed (for a very long time, at least), whichever way you look at it.
Yeap. That pretty much sums it up #BrexitShambles #BrexitChaos pic.twitter.com/wsWzdtHDC4— Zan (@foxysynt) January 15, 2019
Let’s get literal about this now. #BrexitVote #BrexitChaos pic.twitter.com/VcZdcL2HBj— Lapis Lazuli (@siblerelwof) January 14, 2019
wild that Theresa May isn’t a socialist for how much she loves being publicly owned— rahaf mohammed al-qanon (@AliceAvizandum) January 15, 2019
The uk government right now #BrexitShambles #BrexitChaos pic.twitter.com/H4wWMBDU68— Gareth ??? (@GarethlikeBike) January 15, 2019
Meanwhile, others were quick to flag how the UK appears to the rest of the world right now: like an absolute joke. One spoof account of the French president put it particularly well.
Theresa May tonight @theresa_may #BrexitVote #BrexitChaos #BrexitShambles pic.twitter.com/I8MWz8X1a7— Emmanuel Macron ?? (@real_E_Macron) January 15, 2019
BTW, this is what Brexit supporters look like to the rest of the world at this point #BrexitVote #BrexitShambles pic.twitter.com/mNvfy09nfG— Claudia Schröder (@wholecuppatea) January 15, 2019
Jeremy Corbyn may have tabled a motion of no confidence in the government (which could, but it's unlikely, lead to a general election) but many Remainers don't think he's gone far enough. Huge swathes of the public are now calling on him to finally, at long last, back a second referendum, which won't be possible without his support.
The People's Vote campaigners who cheered outside parliament as last night's result was announced are certainly behind a second referendum, as are 71 of Corbyn's own Labour MPs, who have now written him a letter urging him to back another national vote. "We now face a moment of national crisis, where the facts and the views of many people have changed – and are continuing to change," they wrote, adding that renegotiating the deal with the EU "is not a realistic prospect".
Advertisement
"If he vacillates and sits on the fence, I'm afraid he is going to get splinters in places that he does not want," Tottenham Labour MP David Lammy urging Jeremy Corbyn to back a second referendum.....OUCH!!!— nicholas cecil (@nicholascecil) January 16, 2019
And I repeat, a second referendum is not an insult to democracy, but a reinforcement of it. #Corbyn #brexit #TheresaMay— Tamara Davison (@tamaradavison_) January 16, 2019
Judging from one journalist's analysis, though, this is unlikely. How this will impact Corbyn's support among the legions of young devotees who flocked to him at the 2017 election remains to be seen.
Anyone hoping for Labour to back a second referendum if they lose tomorrow's confidence vote shouldn't hold their breath. Corbyn spokesman just made clear that repeated confidence motions and an attempt to get Labour's own Brexit plan through Commons far more likely.— Kevin Schofield (@PolhomeEditor) January 15, 2019
Others called out the person who got the country into this mess in the first place and who, miraculously, was nowhere to be seen in the aftermath of the vote!
“Britain faces a simple and inescapable choice - stability and strong Government with me, or chaos with Ed Miliband”#DavidCameron -04/05/2015#BrexitChaospic.twitter.com/ttKtNytcvi— Bonnie Greer (@Bonn1eGreer) January 15, 2019
How come we don't hear anything about Brexit from David Cameron? Oh Yes, because he's the Arse Muppet who got us into this mess by being frightened into a referendum by the Pinstriped Prick Farage. #BrexitShambles— Dom Joly (@domjoly) January 11, 2019
Only David Cameron’s Fixed Term Parliament Act is keeping a totally busted and discredited Theresa May in power now— dave M ❄️ ? (@davemacladd) January 16, 2019
As if the Referendum, unecessary austerity and a terrible Remain campaign to gift the country Brexit wasn’t ruinous enough ?#theworstever
The whole situation was too bleak, confusing and fast-moving for many people to continue following. Some, even journalists, considered muting all mentions of Brexit on their timelines, while others went all the way.
God I'm so tempted. That'd be wrong...right? #BrexitVote #PeoplesVote #NoConfidence #brexitdebate #brexitshambles pic.twitter.com/aoFac6YFfa— Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) January 16, 2019
When you mute 'Brexit' on the TL?? pic.twitter.com/kQv5gPGlu4— Leanne Baker✨ (@Leanne_Baker_) January 15, 2019
Advertisement