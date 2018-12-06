If you're planning a career move in the new year, you'll want to know which companies are genuinely great places to work.
Today, jobs and recruitment site Glassdoor released its ranking for the best places to work in 2019, which, unlike other lists, is based solely on anonymous employee reviews about their job, company and work environment over the past year.
The best place to work according to UK employees in 2019? It's not glamorous, but water utilities company, Anglian Water, takes the surprise top spot, stealing Google's crown. The tech giant, meanwhile, has dropped out of the top 10 altogether, finding itself in 13th place for 2019.
Employees praised Anglian Water for its "positive culture and working environment" and "strong focus on employee engagement".
Google may have fallen slightly since last year, but the tech giant still won admiration among staff for its "interesting projects... and the flexibility to move between teams every year or so".
Some millennial favourites also found themselves in the top 20, including IKEA (in 16th place for its international career opportunities) and Nando's UK (in 19th for its focus on personal growth and development). Apple, meanwhile, ranks 43rd this year. Check out the full list below.
20 best places to work (rating in brackets) & what employees said about them
"The workforce is clearly proud, passionate and really cares about the work they do, which results in a really positive culture and working environment."
"A company truly dedicated to putting customers at the heart of everything it does, with a strong focus on employee engagement."
"Fantastic culture, smart, motivated, inspirational people who genuinely care about each other and their clients."
"Everyone helps each other to achieve success. The work atmosphere is relaxed but everyone is required to accomplish the high standards we provide."
"Great colleagues, flexible working, excellent training, innovative and your opinions matter."
"Great to work in an exciting and fast paced environment. Teams are full of talented individuals and the company supports your career aspirations and development."
"Vibrant, exciting, fast-paced. A place to think big and really achieve things you couldn't in other businesses."
"The workplace is friendly and communication is open, technology is available to allow a fantastic work/home balance, with facilities to work from home."
"Culture, innovations, self development, career opportunities, brand, benefits, salary, SAP really takes good care of its employees."
"Fantastic environment, great culture, support, training opportunities, business direction and strategic approach to the industry."
"Very people focused and encourages development and opportunities. Flexible working is offered and the working environment is great."
"The culture, the people, the community, the opportunities, the general growth mindset and the energy. All add up to make this the best place I have ever worked."
"The company continuously invest in you through training, improvement feedbacks, career opportunities – one of the best sales school worldwide!"
"Lots of interesting projects at Google and the flexibility to move between teams every year or so."
"As a company, Sytner strives for diversity and to treat staff as individuals and are happy to give us a more home work life balance."
"There's no blame culture and people are really helpful and supportive in everything that needs to be done."
"Thousands of opportunities to develop your career in 27 countries."
"Lots of incentives to do your job and make sure the customers are looked after. Forward thinking company always looking to improve."
"Homeserve is a very employee focused company. They focus on the wellbeing of each employee and strive to make the working life as happy as it can be."
"Really cares about your personal growth and development. Superb progression opportunities."
"I truly feel that all members of the team across all departments are in sync, and are working towards a common goal."
