Here's What Else We Know About Victoria's Secret's Impossible Beauty Standards

After cutting their iconic catalogue, laying off 200 staff members, discontinuing its swimwear line, the company's stocks, which once surpassed over £75 a share, have slumped to less than half of that. And despite CEO Jan Singer recently stepping down after two years on the job, its upper management reflects several female executives in leadership positions and former employees cite high salaries. It moves forward, however, with yet another male executive at its helm: former Tory Burch president John Mehas will lead Victoria's Secret into the future. Let's just hope he can get it right.