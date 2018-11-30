4 Young Women On What Christmas Is Like When You Have No Home

"It was just me and my mum growing up. She was always docile but when she came off her medication she became verbally abusive and aggressive. She'd throw my things out of the house, throw all the food out so there was nothing to eat, and would burst into my room at night screaming. I tried not to take it personally because she was unwell but I was scared and knew I couldn’t stay there anymore. The police sent me to a women’s shelter – I didn’t have anything with me, not even my phone. I could only stay there for two nights, then I was told to tell the council I was homeless. I was sent to an all-age homeless hostel, which was scary, and eventually contacted Centrepoint, which helped me get a flat.