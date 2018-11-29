Drugs, Fights & Guns: My Life As A Female Gang Leader In London

Based on the young people I work with now, women are often drawn to the gang environment because of partners with that lifestyle. They're manipulated into carrying stuff, keeping things in their house or setting people up. It's a form of control that stems from not loving yourself enough and being needy of others. It's easy for a man to bribe them with money and nice things, but what are you having to do in return? Men prey on weaker women who are more vulnerable and susceptible to saying yes. Family members also get their female siblings and family members involved – it's a domino effect. Sexual exploitation within gangs is common. I was raped when I was 11. This fuelled a lot of anger and resentment, which led me to vent my anger and commit violence within gangs, although it wasn't the main cause or reason why.