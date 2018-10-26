Older millennials could barely contain themselves when a new railcard for 26-30-year-olds was first announced last year, and the website crashed when 10,000 cards were released as part of a trial in March due to high demand.
Now we know for sure that later this year the scheme will be rolled out nationwide, so the rest of us will also be able to benefit too, rail companies announced yesterday. The National Rail 26-30 Railcard will be the first digital-only railcard and available to buy online and downloaded to the Railcard smartphone app before the end of 2018.
Advertisement
Here's everything you need to know...
How much will it save me?
Because it's digital, users can start saving money straight away and it will save travellers on average £125 a year, according to the Rail Delivery Group. Like the existing 16-25 railcard, it will be a lifeline to cash-strapped young people needing to commute around the UK.
During the nationwide trial which began in March, just one in 500 young people were able to get their hands on a card, which were allocated on a first come, first served basis. Now, over four million people will be eligible to benefit from the nationwide rollout.
"Those taking part in trial took approximately six leisure journeys a month, covering an average of 400 miles, and if this trend continues then National Rail 26-30 Railcard holders will save themselves an average of £125 a year when they travel by train," said Jacqueline Starr, managing director of Rail Delivery Group, the trade body for train companies and Network Rail.
What am I entitled to with the new card?
The new card will give users a third off most off-peak train journeys in the UK. (Considering a one-way trip from London to Newcastle can set you back over £150 in standard class when booked at the last minute, that is pretty significant.)
How much is it?
The card costs £30 a year, meaning the cost can be made back in a single journey.
When can I get one?
The exact release date hasn't been announced (check back here), but you'll be able to get your hands on one before the end of 2018.
Advertisement