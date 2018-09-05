Whether you've got the post-holiday blues and want to book your next trip ASAP, or you've got itchy feet from not having been away this year, you'll be glad to hear there's an "airfare price war" going on.
Several airlines have lowered the price of certain flights in a bid to capture winter travellers. Airlines tend to move from summer to winter schedules at the end of October which explains the sudden rush to sell off seats, and we couldn't be more grateful for the chance to squeeze in a final break before the year is out.
We've found some of the best offers airlines operating from the UK are offering this autumn/winter.
Aer Lingus
The Irish airline has flights to North America from £189 each way throughout November. Fly from the UK (via Dublin) to JFK, Newark, Boston, Hartford Connecticut, Philadelphia, Chicago, Orlando, Miami, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, Washington DC and Seattle. UK fliers can connect via Dublin where they can pre-clear US Immigration before boarding, saving time queuing upon arrival into the US.
Closer to home, Aer Lingus also has seats to Ireland from £24.99 one-way including taxes and charges.
Norwegian
Norwegian just launched its biggest sale of flights from the UK and Ireland to the US, with 15 routes from £140 each way. Flights included in the autumn sale depart between 1st October and 31st March 2019 and include some of the airline's most popular non-stop routes to the US, such as London Gatwick to New York's JFK (from £155 one-way), Gatwick to Los Angeles (from £175 one-way) and Gatwick to Chicago (from £140 one-way).
It's even cheaper to fly with Norwegian to the US east coast from Scotland (from £139 one-way) or Ireland (from €99/£89 one-way). If you're interested, the sale ends on Monday 17th September.
If you'd rather take a short-haul break...
Wizz Air
Fancy a cheap winter mini break in eastern Europe? Wizz Air has you covered with UK flights for at little as £8.99 one-way (from Birmingham to Poznan, Poland). That's including all taxes, non-optional charges and a cabin bag.
Meanwhile Wizz Air's flights to Gdansk in Poland are just £13.99 from Doncaster Sheffield Airport, and from London Luton it's the same price to get to cities including Kaunas, Lithuania's second-largest city, and the Slovenian capital of Ljubljana.
Ryanair
Unsurprisingly no-frills Ryanair has with multiple flights to destinations including France, Germany, Poland, Ireland and Denmark from the UK from £14.99. These take off from this month until November and are available to booking until 10th September.
Easyjet
Easyjet has lots of affordable flights on offer – get to Nice or Montpellier in France from London Gatwick for around £30 throughout October, or from Gatwick to Malaga for the same price in December. The airline is also offering seats from Gatwick to Malta for under £50 until the end of 2018.
