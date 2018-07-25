CEO of Refugee Youth Service and project manager of Velos Youth in Athens, Jonny Willis, says the situation is particularly grim for minors over 17, who would have been eligible for the Dubs Amendment two years ago when it opened but in the years since, while the places have been left open, they’ve been aged out. "Seventeen-year-olds will almost never gain access to shelters. If not in shelters then [in Athens] squatted buildings are the most common next accommodation type, and if they can't get into one of those then living on the streets or in public parks is not uncommon. We have also had many cases of young people being exploited in return for accommodation (most commonly labour but of course sexual exploitation is also taking place)."