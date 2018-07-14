Trump Protests Continue As He's Accused Of Disrespecting The Queen

More anti-Trump protests are taking place today as the controversial US President continues his short UK tour in Scotland.
Trump, whose arrival in the UK on Thursday was marred by an inflammatory newspaper interview in which he criticised Theresa May's Brexit strategy and London Mayor Sadiq Khan's approach to combating terrorism, is now staying at his own Trump Turnberry golf resort in Ayrshire.
Trump tweeted on Saturday morning that he was hoping to find time for a round of golf - which he called his "primary form of exercise".
I have arrived in Scotland and will be at Trump Turnberry for two days of meetings, calls and hopefully, some golf - my primary form of exercise! The weather is beautiful, and this place is incredible! Tomorrow I go to Helsinki for a Monday meeting with Vladimir Putin.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2018
After tens of thousands of people joined anti-Trump marches in London yesterday, protests are now underway in Edinburgh and Glasgow, as well as outside Trump's Ayrshire golf resort.
The already infamous Trump baby blimp, which took pride of place outside the Houses of Parliament on Friday, is now being flown at the Edinburgh protest.
Trump's UK visit has dominated social media over the last 48 hours, with many people questioning why Prime Minister Theresa May has again been pictured holding the President's hand.
A body language expert told Refinery29: "It's a really unusual handhold... she's doing everything nonverbally to show that she's not happy with it."
During his UK visit, Trump has attempted to distance himself from highly controversial comments he made during his interview with The Sun.
He told reporters at a press conference on Friday that quotes in which he criticised the Prime Minister's Brexit negotiations were "fake news". He then insisted that Anglo-American relations are at "the highest level of special".
The President also spent time with the Queen on Friday, a meeting which appeared to proceed smoothly. However, Trump has since been accused of disregarding Royal etiquette twice after he failed to bow when he met the Queen, and was then filmed walking in front of the 92-year-old monarch.
#Trump No respect for protocol or even decent manners. I’m sure none of us expected anything less than behaving arrogant & disgusting. I mean respect the country you’re visiting & royal etiquette. Kept our #Queen waiting, no bow & walks in front of her. Disgraceful #TrumpVisitsUK pic.twitter.com/j5M3Q3nrBt— Shabs ? (@Shabs_G) July 14, 2018
Trump simply has no idea how to behave around women of equal or higher status to him. He can’t grab the Queen’s hand and diminish her like T May. So reverts to being a graceless dick. https://t.co/90MpfcLMNd— Janice Turner (@VictoriaPeckham) July 13, 2018
The monarchy's official guidance states: "There are no obligatory codes of behaviour when meeting The Queen or a member of the Royal Family, but many people wish to observe the traditional forms.
"For men this is a neck bow (from the head only) whilst women do a small curtsy. Other people prefer simply to shake hands in the usual way."
Some people on social media have also suggested that the Queen's Lady in Waiting, Virginia Ogilvy, Countess of Airlie, might have taken the opportunity to express her opinions on the President by giving him one of his own, very alpha handshakes.
The Queen’s Lady in Waiting giving Donald Trump a “Trump Handshake” at Windsor Castle during #TrumpVisitsUK ??? pic.twitter.com/B1IIJ1vSTk— Craig Dillon (@craigtdillon) July 13, 2018
Trump will leave the UK on Sunday to fly to Finland, where he is due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.
