A tone-deaf billboard ad designed to promote the University of Adelaide is being widely criticised on social media.
The advert shows five women looking less than enthralled while the only male member of the group appears to hold court.
Sharing the terrible billboard on Twitter, many people have pointed out that it almost seems to be promoting a "degree in mansplaining".
Masters of Mansplaining degree now available at University of Adelaide. pic.twitter.com/q5OjNhjUSU— Linda Maryen (@LindaMaryen) June 29, 2018
Mansplaining is so common place that seriously no one noticed? "enroll in a degree in #Mansplaining". Also what's with the lack of #diversity? #genderinequalityinacadaemia #phdchat #callingyououtonyourbull #EnoughIsEnough https://t.co/4KbDvhUjIf— Victoria Egli (@EgliVictoria) June 29, 2018
Who knew you could get a degree in mansplaining? #UniversityofAdelaide to the rescue https://t.co/BMTsQ5TmyM— Saman Shad (@muminprogress) June 29, 2018
Meanwhile, one woman who shared the billboard on Facebook noted wryly: "I’m not sure why anybody would need a masters in mansplaining, don’t most mansplainers already have a terminal degree in every subject?"
The University of Adelaide has responded to criticism of the billboard by insisting it actually had nothing to do it. According to the university, the billboard was commissioned by Renewal SA, an urban development body that operates on behalf of the Government of South Australia.
A spokesperson from the university told Australian website Mamamia: "While the angle of that photo suggests this is a University of Adelaide image (because our logo is in the frame), the image was not supplied by or approved by the University. We recommend you direct your enquiries to Renewal SA (see the bottom right corner of the pic)."
At the time of writing, Renewal SA has yet to comment on the billboard.
