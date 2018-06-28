At just 28, the Democratic socialist will become the youngest woman ever elected to Congress if she goes on to win the general. But it’s not just her age or her working class background that makes the unconventional congressional candidate stand out — it's her entire mentality about the role, including something that seems as simple as makeup. The vibrant red she wears regularly is more than just a colour. It’s what the colour truly stands for, and what it could mean for the future of norms for women in politics, that matters.