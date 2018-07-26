As Medical Marijuana Is Legalised, One Woman Shares Why This Will Change Her Life

It was my own idea to start taking it. I did a lot of research into it. I've got a lot of friends in Canada and America with MS and they mentioned it to me. They have it medically and it makes such a difference for them so I thought, 'I've tried everything else so I might as well try this'. I've not looked back since. I’ve been on it for more than five years and now that I've come off my pain medication I no longer have any of the horrible side-effects that pills can give you, like dry mouth, bladder problems, slurred speech and anxiety. When I take it I just feel very calm. My pain doesn't 100% go away but it’s very manageable. My mood is better, physically I’m less sore and I can now go to the gym every morning. I’m a single mother, I work, I make money, I do charity work. I'm a professional person, I'm not sitting around getting stoned all day.