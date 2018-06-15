Taxi apps may be a cheap and convenient way to travel but they've created their fair share of controversy, too. This week an Uber driver was sacked after kicking a lesbian couple out of his car for kissing, and there have been a disturbing number of Lyft and Uber drivers accused of sexual assault over the years.
Both apps have taken measures to address the problem, but this hasn't stopped drivers from behaving inappropriately.
Now, women are sharing their stories of creepy drivers making improper and often sexual comments, asking them out and generally behaving in ways that no one should have to put up with – and many women can relate.
Reddit user pennyandthejets described what happened when she refused to give her Uber driver her number, and triggered an avalanche of similar stories from fellow Redditors about drivers from various taxi apps.
"Last night I got an Uber home from the bar I was at with my boyfriend and friends. I was alone, and the driver seemed nice. We talked about bars we like, our jobs, and where we are from. Then he asked for my number so we could hang out. I didn’t give it to him," she wrote. "Today, I got a message saying I had been reported for inappropriate behaviour. I reported the incident to Uber because I felt it was extremely unprofessional and it made me feel unsafe.
One woman reported being stalked by her driver, who showed up at her workplace and called her office phone.
A commenter's wife was reported for vehicle damage and inappropriate behaviour after she turned down his advances and told him she was married.
Others wrote of drivers trying to have sexual conversations with them and asking inappropriate questions which made them feel uncomfortable.
Elsewhere online, women are sharing similarly disturbing tales of inappropriate and often threatening comments and creepy behaviour.
Still waiting to speak to Uber nearly a week after their driver made inappropriate sexual comments towards me! Customer safety really is not a concern. Wow! #uber #uberlondon #realcostofuber— Shani Zahra (@ShaniZDS) June 8, 2018
My Uber driver last night was a pig. He said “you have to be careful with these women that take Uber because they’re usually drunk and if you sleep with them they’ll claim you raped them.” @Uber please screen your drivers. This made me feel unsafe.— willow rosenburg (@phlegmmingway) June 10, 2018
My Uber driver asked for my ig earlier ( why idk ) but now he liking ALL my pics being a creep ! I should’ve told him me and peezy share one and gave him hers ??♀️??♀️— kingbree (@TrippyBree) June 13, 2018
The Uber driver told me his gf was out of the country for a month and that he is currently single and “oh I’m probably too old for you right? I’m 48... what are you like 18?” Creep. ?????— Alex. ??? (@supernaturalgrl) June 6, 2018
@Uber I received a refund for this issue with a driver harassing me. That is not what I was looking for (I don’t need or want the $5 back for this inappropriate & uncomfortable situation) I want to know this risky driver is not on the road anymore for your company. He’s a threat. pic.twitter.com/rG8HFaLx8Z— EveryMeEveryYou (@EveryMeEveryYou) June 9, 2018
In response to the Reddit threat, Uber said that "everyone has a right to be safe, whether they’re on a train, in a cab, walking on a sidewalk or in an Uber". A company spokesperson told Refinery29 UK: "We would encourage people to report any inappropriate behaviour to our support team so we can investigate. If we receive a report that a driver or rider has acted dangerously or inappropriately, we remove their access to the app, preventing the individual from using it while we investigate.
"Uber has clear community guidelines which outline ways that riders and drivers can lose their access to the app including inappropriate and disrespectful behaviour."
