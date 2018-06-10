Vale Bru, you should be absolutely ashamed of yourselves. Crass, sexist, misogynistic branding and labelling. "Moist, gushing IndiaN pale ale" (at least get the style name correct next time..) "The best head in town", "the Blonde all your friends have had" and the "Ripe Redhead"... Really? Beer men and women all over SA -choose who you support wisely. #dontsayWEdidntwarnyou #valebru

A post shared by Thandi Guilherme (@craftgeekza) on Jun 4, 2018 at 12:23pm PDT