The Beckhams were some of – if not the – best-dressed attendees at the royal wedding, with countless tweets and memes of the sharp dressers going viral on the day. ("You can't let another man come to your wedding with this much sauce," read one with an accompanying pic of David. "Outrageous, I'll call security".)
Now, the pair are donating their royal wedding outfits – David’s custom-made Dior Homme suit designed by Kim Jones and Victoria’s navy midi dress from her upcoming pre-spring/summer 2019 collection – to raise money for the victims of of last year's Manchester bombing.
"To support the incredible work of the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund and the families affected by the Manchester attack last year, @davidbeckham and I have partnered with @omazeworld to give you the chance to own our wedding outfits," the fashion designer wrote on Instagram. "Please visit omaze.com/beckham for details. x VB."
To support the incredible work of The We Love Manchester Emergency Fund and the families affected by the Manchester attack last year, @victoriabeckham and I have partnered with @omazeworld to give you the chance to own our wedding outfits. Head over to omaze.com/beckham for details. @mrkimjones @victoriabeckham
"Maybe you’ll wear them to your own wedding. Maybe you’ll just never take them off. Whatever you decide to do with these beautiful outfits is up to you," reads the site.
To be in with a chance of winning fans must enter an online draw, for which they must buy tickets to take part. Tickets start at $10 (about £7.50), and entrants have the option to increase their chances of winning by donating more money to the good cause.
The donations will go towards "[relieving] the financial needs among the victims and survivors of the disaster, including the families and dependents of those killed or injured in the events."
