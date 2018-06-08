To support the incredible work of The We Love Manchester Emergency Fund and the families affected by the Manchester attack last year, @davidbeckham and I have partnered with @omazeworld to give you the chance to own our wedding outfits. Please visit omaze.com/beckham for details. x VB

