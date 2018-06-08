This Burn Survivor Is Showing Off Her Scars To The World – & YouTube Is Rejoicing

The Nigerian-born vlogger was 9-years-old when a pot of hot oil fell on top of her and her sister at their mum's restaurant. Despite coming to the U.S. for surgery, Blanc was left with heavy scarring as well as damaged hair follicles. Instead of sulking or hiding for the rest of her life, she worked hard to challenge herself to embrace her beauty — and in return, she developed a love of makeup. In her tutorials, she often wears a full face of makeup and bright colours that make it impossible to hide. Despite that, Blanc admitted that she's still working on building up her confidence.