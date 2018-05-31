As women, we've all been in situations where we've faced discrimination, and the rationale for not being 'in the room' has been at best weak, at worst, overtly discriminatory. We've also been in situations where we haven't been invited to something because 'we didn't think you would want to come now you're a mother', or where challenging a decision has led to us being termed 'emotional' or 'too sensitive'. It's these attitudes that not only prevent women having a seat at the table, but just as seriously, impact women's decision to stay in industries where they have worked tirelessly, and for businesses to suffer as a result, haemorrhaging talent which they've invested in. When you apply that type of logic, it makes no sense, because it's actually costing businesses and the economy money.