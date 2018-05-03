Meet The 24-Year-Old Woman Fighting To End Modern Slavery

The issue is a complicated one, with the greatest barrier being entrenched cultural and social norms. On the ground, she works with local grassroots organisations to ensure that change is sustainable. She details her work with women rescued from sex trafficking in Nepal, where she lived for a year before university, and the stigmas they face when attempting to rehabilitate their lives. She tells of women she has met, born into slavery in remote rural areas of India due to the (now outlawed) caste system, who are hidden by their families to avoid sexual assault from the landlords who own them, and of meeting families in Lebanese refugee camps who have no choice but to marry their young daughters off to prevent them from being raped.