As with O’Rourke, Ascough compared the proposed replacement legislation unfavourably to that of England, Scotland and Wales. "At Our Future, we speak about the abortion culture that has developed in many countries that have wide-ranging abortion, by this we mean the normalisation of abortion. In Britain, we can see this normalisation when you look at the statistics. For every four babies that are born, one is aborted… These are perfectly healthy pregnancies that are ended because they are simply inconvenient. It is because abortion has become a part of British culture." Similarly, in Ireland she views the eighth as a cultural issue rather than a religious one: "At its core, abortion is a cultural issue because the way we view and treat the most vulnerable in our society says a lot about who we are as a society… If you remove the most fundamental human right — the right to life — then you are essentially creating a hierarchy where some lives matter more than others."