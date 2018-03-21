I'M FINE! This is just my vibe, guys! Gonna tell you the whole story on this week's @nodocspodcast but spent last night at Cedars after I couldn't sleep because it felt like there were shards of glass in both my eyes. I have Photo Keratitis from bright lights/sun exposure! WHO EVEN KNEW THAT WAS A THING? ??‍♀️??‍♀️??‍♀️

A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Mar 20, 2018 at 10:00am PDT