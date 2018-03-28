#IBelieveHer This #Belfast trial gives victims of #rape and #abuse no confidence in the #Legal system. #EnoughIsEnough. Reminder #NotGuilty doesn't mean she lied. @womensmarchlon @WILPublication https://t.co/m7J8w2HaPM— Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) March 28, 2018
Today is a day where I hang my head low and say I am Irish. Hang my head low and say I am from a country who’s law system does not care about women. Hang my head low and say how women in my country should go through traumatic rapes and abortions and then get over it. #IBelieveHer pic.twitter.com/09nQn5LG5A— Samuel Casey (@_SamSavage_) March 28, 2018
You are raped, you tell your friends, you attend a doctor, you are examined, you go to the police, you give evidence, you stand trial, you have your underwear held up in court, you are called a tramp, a regretful slut, you did everything right, you never had a chance #IBelieveHer— Áine Heffernan (@aineheffernan) March 28, 2018
The approach to cases of sexual assault and rape needs to change. Less women will want to go to court, but I have so much respect for this woman who stood up to four entitled men. We need men to learn about consent. #IBelieveHer— Sinéad Gleeson (@sineadgleeson) March 28, 2018
My niece took her own life rather than face the trauma of a rape trial. The CPS wanted to proceed with a prosecution against her will. Huge admiration for the woman in the rugby rape case for seeking justice. For what it's worth #Ibelieveher— Dave Smith (@ffflow) March 28, 2018
Please support rape victims and rape charities at this time if you can, understand THIS is why rape isn’t reported don’t pressure people to report, bc the chances of justice being served are slim, heart goes out to that woman and anyone else this affects #IBelieveHer— georgie (@georgieIockhart) March 28, 2018
I feel sick to my stomach. I can't get those WhatsApp messages out of my head. She was so brave and took so much shit and got nothing. So much damage has been done that cannot be taken back. #IBelieveHer— Rachel O’Neill (@ronronzo) March 28, 2018
What sort of message does this send out to victims of sexual abuse.. a jury of 8 men to 3 women did she ever stand a chance.. Apparently for you don’t scream it’s not rape #IBelieveHer— Jules Mahon (@jules_mahon) March 28, 2018
The system is so stacked against victims. This is a depressing reminder, the burden of proof beyond reasonable doubt in relation to rape is an almost impossible hurdle to overcome. Lets end this, lets change this because women are not respected in this country. #IBelieveHer— Katie Rooney (@KtotheRIZZLE) March 28, 2018
I never want to hear anyone ask why a victim didn’t report their assault or rape. This is why. We all know who will be blamed, attacked, punished. #IBelieveHer— Roe McDermott (@roemcdermott) March 28, 2018