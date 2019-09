What Does Zayn Malik Do After A Break-up? Get New Tattoos

I know what you’re thinking, but no, Malik didn’t cover up that Hadid tattoo this time around. Instead, he inked his neck, covering the back of it with a big black rose and long thorny stem that curves around the left side of his throat. Some fans have even joked that Malik’s tattoo looks a bit like a rat tail since it is placed right below his natural hairline. Malik didn’t give any details on the meaning behind the tat, but black rose tattoos are often a symbol of death or grief. Perhaps this is Malik mourning his relationship with Hadid? Or, maybe it’s a nod to his Irish heritage in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, since black rose tattoos were a sign of rebellion against the British by early Irish warriors? It might just be in reference to his new album, though, since Malik shared a caption-less photo of a neon sign that. Whatever it means, let’s not expect Malik to share anytime soon.