Michelle Obama Talks To A Girl From Nepal About Why Education Is Vital

MO: “As I traveled the world during my time as First Lady, I saw time and again how our young people — particularly girls — are so often pushed to the bottom of their societies. Everywhere I went, I met these girls, and they were so fiercely intelligent, so eager to make something of themselves. But too often their spark was being snuffed out by the circumstances of their birth or the norms of their communities. And that’s where this issue becomes personal for me, because I see myself in these girls. I see my daughters in these girls. I knew that I couldn’t just sit back and accept the barriers that keep them from realizing their promise. I had to do something.