Amazing ??? Well done Legally Black posters replace movie stars with black actors.— Alberto Muñoz (@albertommoral) March 3, 2018
The posters were designed by a group of four young activists. #designthinking #racism #Streetmarketing #guerrillamarketing pic.twitter.com/V9ywp3gmQN
"If you’re surprised, it means you don’t see enough black people in major roles." We're supporting Legally Black's campaign for better black representation in the media...https://t.co/Z0Da7lZGDX pic.twitter.com/7f2AtMBXin— Special Patrol Group (@SpecialPatrols) March 1, 2018
“If you’re surprised, it means you don’t see enough black people in major roles. Join us in our mission for better black representation in the media.” @legallyblackuk @AdvocacyAcademy pic.twitter.com/AyKP4XJQ5Y— Diane Abbott (@HackneyAbbott) March 3, 2018
This is the future. Young, politicised, resourceful kids changing things. Impressive work @legallyblackuk & @SpecialPatrols— Lucy Sullivan (@LucySullivanUK) March 3, 2018
I’m looking forward to living in a country I might actually be proud of one day....https://t.co/qMfLrpcpyH
Thought provoking campaign. I’m here for this.— ••♕Michael Salami♕•• (@MrMSalami) March 3, 2018
"If you're surprised, it means you don't see enough black people in major roles.”
-- these movie posters have gone up in Brixton, South London - by @AdvocacyAcademy @SpecialPatrols and @legallyblackuk. pic.twitter.com/JuD861ENP1
Yes!! Great action by @legallyblackuk and @SpecialPatrols on black representation in the media ?? https://t.co/o20iTR1MJl— Yasmin Khan (@yasmin_khan) March 3, 2018
Fuck yeah we did:— Special Patrol Group (@SpecialPatrols) March 3, 2018
"Without @legallyblackuk or the @AdvocacyAcademy’s knowledge, two members of Special Patrol Group put the seven posters up on Wednesday night in freezing conditions."
❄ ❄ ❄
Read more: https://t.co/DoT0u2ZxUn pic.twitter.com/JqCufjatsb