You Can Control Your Baby's Sex — If You Believe In Babydust

Six month ago, Taylor started, which has grown to over 11,000 members at the time of publishing. Several women voluntarily help moderate the closed group, but other than that, her business is a one-woman show. “You do NOT have to buy the Babydust book or the Babydust test strips on Amazon in order to join,” she writes in the description. “I'm just happy to help anyone who is interested in The Babydust Method! However, if you want more detailed information about how to chart, test for ovulation, and all the scientific evidence supporting this method (and disproving ALL the other available methods out there) then you'll have to read the book. I have to mention, I am not a doctor, and I cannot guarantee you'll conceive the sex of your choice. All I can do is help you better understand how to implement the method, and give you encouragement along the way.”