Spoiler alert: north Korea’s cheerleaders enthusiasm not enough for unified women’s hockey team to defeat sweden pic.twitter.com/CoB3caNDPF— Jim Michaels (@jimmichaels) February 12, 2018
Wait for it.... one of the stranger moments of the night... North Korean Cheerleaders holding masks as they sing “Whistle” one of North Korea’s most popular songs. #Olympics2018 (Via @Kubik_Kamera) pic.twitter.com/BXACRt27nZ— Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) February 10, 2018
Dit is dus echt heel bijzonder. #BNR #pyeongchangOlympics2018 pic.twitter.com/mDha25Px9g— Thomas Schuurman (@ThomasSchuurman) February 10, 2018
Don’t they realize that what they are charmed by here is probably as close as you can get to a hideous real-world version of the Handmaid’s Tale?— Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) February 11, 2018
I can report South Koreans here in Pyeongchang are not as enthralled with Kim Yo Jong and the North Korean cheerleaders as it seems some media are back home.— Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) February 11, 2018
Something about N.K. killing, starving, & imprisoning its people while threatening South Korea with nuclear annihilation.